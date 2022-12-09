With World Cup Next Year, I Want to be The Player Who Could Play in Any Situation: Washington Sundar

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar has said that he is preparing himself for the upcoming ODI World Cup which is scheduled to take place next year in India. Sundar missed out on a spot in T20 World Cup this year but he has been called back in the white-ball set-up and performed well with both bat and ball in the opportunities he has got so far.

Sundar returned to the Indian team on the New Zealand tour where he played a couple of crucial knocks in the ODIs. While he impressed many with his bowling in the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh.

He came to bat in the lower-middle order where the ask is to hit big shots at will and Sundar has started working “specifically" on how to hit the ball long and hard.

“That’s the role I have been getting in the last few years or so. That’s what that particular position demands, and I have working quite specifically that way.

“Whatever positions demand me to do, I have been practising that way. I have been working in those specific manners," Washington said on the eve of the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Washington is happy that his hard work is reaping dividends.

“I am glad that all the hard work has been coming good in the last few months or so. Hopefully, I will continue to do really well in the coming months and years as well."

The all-rounder, who has picked up five wickets in the two preceding matches of the series which India have already lost, is looking to be the player for all situations and positions.

Sundar’s primary focus is to get a place in the World Cup squad next year and he wants to contribute with both bat and ball to help India win most of the matches.

“It was a great opportunity for me in last game. With the World Cup next year, I want to be the player who could play in any situation, in any sort of combinations, and wherever the team needs. To win games, wherever they ask me to play, I will play. That’s the kind of player I want to be.

“I want to be able to contribute to my potential, contribute in a way that the team gets to win most of the games, and eventually, be very, very successful in the World Cup. I just want to be in the present and keep doing well, keep getting better in every aspect of the game," he added.

