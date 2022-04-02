WLP vs PNJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Wild Panthers and Punjab CC: Wild Panthers will cross swords with Punjab CC in their first two matches of the ECS T10 Portugal 2022 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground on Saturday. Wild Panthers have experienced a roller coaster ride in the previous edition of the T10 Championship.

They made a rollicking start to the campaign by winning their first three games. However, the team failed to continue the momentum and ended up losing its last three games. With three wins and as many losses, the Panthers finished sixth place and failed to find a place in the playoffs. The team has a perfect chance this year to redeem itself with players like Dikshit Patel, Azher Andani, and Arslan Naseem.

Punjab CC, on the other hand, will be playing ECS Portugal competition for the first time. The team has a lot of experience under its belt of playing across different leagues in the European Cricket Series. Punjab have made one of the strongest squads in the league and it makes them one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

Ahead of the match between Wild Panthers and Punjab CC; here is everything you need to know:

WLP vs PNJ Telecast

Wild Panthers vs Punjab CC game will not be telecast in India

WLP vs PNJ Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WLP vs PNJ Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 05:00 PM IST on April 02, Saturday.

WLP vs PNJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Azher Andani

Vice-Captain - Sufyan Mayo

Suggested Playing XI for WLP vs PNJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sufyan Mayo

Batters: Arslan Ahmad, Azher Andani, Dikshit Patel

All-rounders: Arslan Naseem, Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Parveen Singh jr

Bowlers: Syed Ali Naqi, Sarvesh Kumar, Umair Sarwar

WLP vs PNJ Probable XIs:

Wild Panthers: Sunil Patel, Azher Andani, Md Omar Faruk, Dikshit Patel, Dhaval Patel, Shiv Singh, Parth Patel, Sarvesh Kumar, Akshar Patel, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Hudda

Punjab CC: Umar Muhammad, Rana Sarwar, Sufyan Mayo, Bilal Nasir, Arslan Ahmad, Mehtab Qayyum, Parveen Singh jr, Qaisar Ilyas, Syed Ali Naqi, Umair Sarwar, Imran Rao

