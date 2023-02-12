'Wo Ruk Hi Nahi Raha Hai': Here's Why Rohit Sharma is Still Worried Despite Winning Nagpur Test - WATCH

One can never expect an easy life if he is the captain of the Indian cricket team. The job gets even tougher when the unit engages in a Test series against Australia. The responsibility is huge it also brings immense pressure to the table. The past decade has seen Virat Kohli dealing with it superbly and now, the onus is on Rohit Sharma. And undoubtedly, the latter is shouldering it with great determination.

Earlier this week, Rohit played the first Test against Australia as the Indian captain and also scored a century, becoming the first Indian skipper to notch triple figures across all three formats. On Saturday, his team won by an innings and 132 runs and it was his first Test victory against Australia.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Australia Trampled by Not the Demons in the Pitch, But by the Beasts Who Played on it – India

For viewers, it’s no less than a fairy tale that Rohit’s Team India has begun the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on a winning note. However, the captain has some different challenges to deal with. Speaking with Star Sports Network after India’s win, Rohit said every now and then his bowlers are reaching certain milestones which he is unable to keep a track of.

“Everyone is close to a milestone; every day someone reaches a milestone. Someone is taking five wickets, completing 250 wickets, and 450 wickets; it seems like everyone is approaching a milestone every other day. The players come and ask me to give them the ball to bowl as they are approaching 250 wickets or 450 wickets, reaching close to a fifer," Rohit said.

“Even in ODIs, Siraj bowled 10 overs because he needed to complete his fifer. Siraj had bowled 10 overs when we were just at 22 overs in the game against Sri Lanka recently; wo ruk hi nahi raha hai (he won’t stop)," he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2023: Dharamsala Unlikely to Host 3rd Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

That’s a healthy headache to have in the team as the Indian bowlers continue to dominate in world cricket, irrespective of the format. Siraj is currently the No. 1 ranked bowler in ODIs. Ashwin and Jadeja completed 450 and 250 Test wickets respectively, in Nagpur and are the top two all-rounders in the ICC Test rankings.

Get the latest Cricket News here