>WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between World Giants and Asia Lions: The second match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will feature a battle between World Giants and Asia Lions. The two sides will meet at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST on January 21, Friday.

Asia Lions will be playing their second match on Friday. Their first game saw them losing to India Maharajas by six wickets. Asia were decent with the bat as they scored 175 runs in the first innings. However, the bowlers failed to make an impact and conceded a lot of runs. Playing against World Giants, the team will hope for better performance.

World Giants, on the other hand, will feature in their first match against Asia Lions. The team includes a lot of legends from non-Asia countries and will be led by Daren Sammy. Brendan Taylor, Herschelle Gibbs, and Jonty Rhodes are the players to watch out for from the World Giants contingent.

Ahead of the match between World Giants and Asia Lions; here is everything you need to know:

>WOG vs ASL Telecast

WOG vs ASL match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>WOG vs ASL Live Streaming

The World Giants vs Asia Lions game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>WOG vs ASL Match Details

The World Giants vs Asia Lions contest will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST on January 21, Friday.

>WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Herschelle Gibbs

>Vice-captain: Azhar Mahmood

>Suggested Playing XI for WOG vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal, Brendan Taylor

>Batters: Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya

>Allrounders: Albie Morkel, Corey Anderson, Azhar Mahmood

>Bowlers: Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, Monty Panesar

>WOG vs ASL Probable XIs

>World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Corey Anderson, Daren Sammy(c), Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Monty Panesar, Brett Lee, Brendan Taylor, Herschelle Gibbs

>Asia Lions: Azhar Mahmood, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammed Hafeez, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk)

