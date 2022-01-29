>WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between World Giants and Asia Lions: The summit clash of the inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will see the World Giants facing off against the Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, in Oman on Saturday, January 29. Despite losing their opening fixture, the Giants bounced back to win all their following games and finish at the top of the table with six points. They registered a thrilling five-run victory over the India Maharajas to book a spot in the final.

The Asia Lions, on the other hand, lost their curtain-raiser of the tournament but turned their campaign around to win two of their next three games. Unfortunately, they ended the group stage with a seven-wicket loss at the hands of World Giants on Wednesday. They do have the right blend of power hitters and skilful bowlers in their line-up, who will be keen to make a difference on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between World Giants and Asia Lions; here is everything you need to know:

Legends League Cricket 2022, Final WOG vs ASL Telecast

The summit clash of the Legends League Cricket 2022 between WOG vs ASL will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Legends League Cricket 2022, Final WOG vs ASL Live Streaming

The final will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Legends League Cricket 2022, WOG vs ASL Match Details

The World Giants vs Asia Lions final will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00 pm IST on Saturday, January 29.

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Vice-Captain: Morne Morkel

Suggested Playing XI for WOG vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard

Batters: Misbah-ul-Haq, Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Asghar Afghan

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kevin O’Brien

Bowlers: Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Nuwan Kulasekara

WOG vs ASL Probable XIs:

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard (WK), Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O’Brien, Albie Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, Daren Sammy (C), Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar

Asia Lions: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (C), Romesh Kaluwitharana (WK), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Chaminda Vaas, Muthiah Muralitharan, Dihara Fernando or Umar Gul

