>WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between World Giants and India Maharajas: India Maharajas will cap off the group stage of the Legends League Cricket 2022 with an encounter against World Giants. The two teams will square off against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST on January 27, Thursday. It is a must-win encounter for both sides as the team winning the game will have greater chances of qualifying for the finals.

India Maharajas are reeling at the last place in the points table with just one victory from three league matches. They started the tournament with a victory over Asia Lions but ended up losing their next two games to World Giants and Aisa Lions by three wickets and 36 runs respectively. The team needs to win the game with a good margin to keep their playoff hopes alive.

World Giants, on the other hand, are atop the standings. They have won two of their three league matches. Giants need to ensure that they win the Thursday encounter or lose with a low margin to feature in the final of the league.

Ahead of the match between World Giants and India Maharajas; here is everything you need to know:

>WOG vs INM Telecast

WOG vs INM match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>WOG vs INM Live Streaming

The World Giants vs India Maharajas game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>WOG vs INM Match Details

The World Giants vs India Maharajas contest will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST on January 27, Thursday.

>WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Darren Sammy

>Vice-Captain: Mohammad Kaif

>Suggested Playing XI for WOG vs INM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Phil Mustard

>Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Sammy

>All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Kevin O Brien

>Bowlers: Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Morne Morkel

>WOG vs INM Probable XIs

>World Giants: Corey Anderson, Kevin Pietersen, Monty Panesar, Phil Mustard (wk), Owais Shah, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Kevin O Brien, Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy (c)

>India Maharajas: Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha (wk), Mohammad Kaif (c), Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani

