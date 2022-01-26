World Giants vs India Maharajas Dream11, WOG vs INM Dream11 Latest Update, WOG vs INM Dream11 Win, WOG vs INM Dream11 App, WOG vs INM Dream11 2021, WOG vs INM Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, WOG vs INM Dream11 Live Streaming

WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between World Giants and India Maharajas:

The fifth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will feature a battle between World Giants and India Maharajas. The two sides will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST on January 26, Wednesday.

This will be the second contest between the two sides. The first match saw World Giants beating India by three wickets as they convincingly chased the score of 210 runs with three balls to spare. It was a class batting effort from Kevin Pietersen and Imran Tahir as they slammed a half-century each.

Overall, India Maharajas are languishing at the last place in the points table. They won their first game against Asia Lions by six wickets. However, the team failed to continue the good performance and they ended up losing their next two games.

World Giants, on the other hand, started the league on a dismal note as they lost to Asia Lions by six wickets. However, the team made a comeback in their second game with a victory over India. They are second in the points table with two points.

Ahead of the match between World Giants and India Maharajas; here is everything you need to know:

WOG vs INM Telecast

WOG vs INM match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

WOG vs INM Live Streaming

The World Giants vs India Maharajas game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

WOG vs INM Match Details

The World Giants vs India Maharajas contest will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST on January 26, Wednesday.

WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kevin O Brien

Vice-Captain- Yusuf Pathan

Suggested Playing XI for WOG vs INM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha

Batters: Kevin Pietersen, Mohammad Kaif, Darren Sammy

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Manpreet Gony, Morne Morkel, Munaf Patel

WOG vs INM Probable XIs:

World Giants: Monty Panesar, Phil Mustard (wk), Kevin Pietersen, Corey Anderson, Owais Shah, Morne Morkel, Daren Sammy (c), Imran Tahir, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Kevin O Brien, Albie Morkel

India Maharajas: Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha (wk), Venugopal Rao, Hemang Badani, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif (c), Irfan Pathan

