Woman In Prithvi Shaw Attack Case Says, ‘Didn't Know He Is A Cricketer’

Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested in a case of an alleged attack on Prithvi Shaw, has now claimed that she did not know the India cricketer. “My friend had asked him for the selfie. I didn’t know he is a cricketer. We were only two and Prithvi Shaw was with his eight friends. It’s all wrong that they had food in the hotel, we were partying in the club, and he was drunk. The police asked us to end the matter," Gill reportedly claimed in court. She has been remanded in police custody till February 20.

In court, her lawyer argued that the allegations levelled by Prithvi Shaw are not true. “Sapna is an influencer, after 15 hours Prithvi Shaw gets the complaint done through his friend in the police..why it was not done on the same day?" the lawyer said.

Advertisement

According to a police complaint, Prithvi Shaw was manhandled outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday. A group of people chased Shaw and his friend hours after they refused requests for selfies while having dinner at a restaurant. The complaint said that the accused even damaged the car of Shaw’s friend Surendra Yadav with baseball bats.

In a video that was doing the rounds on social media, Prithvi Shaw is seen struggling with Sapna Gill. One can also see the cricketer clutching on a broken baseball bat.

The complaint was registered at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai against Sapna Gill, her friend Shobit Thakur and six others. Gill and Thakur were arrested by the police on Thursday.

In January, Prithvi Shaw made a comeback to Team India squad after a gap of over one and a half years. Shaw earned the India call-up for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. However, Shaw, who made his international debut at the age of 18, did not get a chance to feature in the series against the Kiwis.

Shaw returned to Team India squad after showcasing his tremendous batting against Assam in a Ranji Trophy match in January. He had played a sublime knock of 379 in the first innings of the fixture. In competitive cricket, the Mumbai-born batter was last seen in action last month during a Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. His last international match occurred in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. Shaw has till now played five Tests, six ODIs and a solitary T20I match. He plays in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News here