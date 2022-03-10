Woman who Accused Tim Paine of Sexual Misconduct Allegedly Sent Nude Photos to His Brother-in-Law

The woman at the centre of the Tim Paine sexting scandal has been accused of allegedly sending messages and her photos of sexual nature to his brother-in-law.

Renee Ferguson, who worked as a receptionist at Cricket Tasmania, had claimed that she was sexually harassed by four employees including the former Australian Test skipper, during her time working there from 2015 to 2017.

Ferguson demanded nearly AUD 1 million in damages from the cricketing body, claiming she made complaints to different senior staff members, against three male colleagues, alleging sexual harassment in that same period.

However, according to Federal Court documents, Cricket Tasmania has rejected the allegations of Ferguson and accused her of initiating sexting, the Herald Sun reported.

The defence in her lawsuit claims that Ferguson shared photos of her breasts, open mouth, and the penis of a man she was sleeping with to Paine’s brother-in-law Shannon Tubb, the report further cited.

She also allegedly sent Tubb, who was Cricket Tasmania’s high-performance coach at the time, a photo of her naked top half saying she was ‘sore’ after a sexual encounter with another man. In almost 1,500 messages they exchanged, she had allegedly even asked Tubb to join her for a drink when she was with her female friend. Tubb had told the court that he and Ferguson were good friends and they had shared messages but those were mutually exchanged and were consensual.

“Mr Tubb admitted that he and (Ms Ferguson) had shared messages, but said the messages were mutually exchanged and consensual in nature," the court documents claimed.

‘Mr Tubb said it started as office banter which escalated to more sexual messages and extended into non-work hours."

That [Ferguson] continued her contact with Mr Tubb after she resigned appeared to (Cricket Tasmania) to be inconsistent with her claims to have been sexually harassed by him."

Ferguson claimed she informed other Cricket Tasmania staff about being sexually harassed by its employees but her claims were allegedly ignored. However, Cricket Tasmania said her email search history showed no such complaints were made and the organisation said an internal investigation into the allegations concluded that electronic messaging between them was consensual and does not amount to sexual harassment.

In the meantime, two other men accused by Ferguson - Paine and venue operations general manager Stephen McMullen have also denied the sexual harassment allegations. Paine was also cleared in an internal investigation into the claims and concluded the former skipper did not engage in any “non-consensual or unsolicited" conduct with Ms Ferguson.

