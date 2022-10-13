Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Players Dance Their Hearts Out to Celebrate Win Against Pakistan - WATCH

Sri Lanka on Thursday stormed into the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 after defeating Pakistan by 1 runs in Sylhet. They became the second finalists after Harmapreet Kaur’s Team India thumped Thailand by 74 runs to seal their spot in the grand finale.

With nine runs required from the last over, which became three runs off the final ball, Nida Dar was run-out while attempting to take a second run, as Pakistan managed to make 121/6 in their 20 overs, falling just a run short in the chase of 123.

After an overwhelming victory, the Chamari Athapaththu-led side celebrated the milestone in a special way. The girls put on their dancing shoes and showcased some of their finest moves. The video of the celebration was shared on Twitter by Sri Lanka Cricket and now, it’s best thing you would find on social media.

“#ApeKello celebrating in style. Sri Lanka qualified for the finals of the Women’s #AsiaCup2022 after winning against Pakistan by 1 run," the caption of the post read.

Electing to bat first, though captain Chamari Athapaththu fell for ten early in the innings, other batters stepped up when it mattered the most. There was a 50-run partnership between Harshitha Madavi (35 off 41 balls, one four) and Nilakshi de Silva (14 off 27 balls) for the third wicket.

Apart from the duo, opener Anushka Sanjeewani made 26 off 21 balls, which included one four and one six. For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu bagged figures of 3/17 while spinners Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar and right-arm fast bowler Aiman Anwer took one wicket each.

Chasing 123, Pakistan’s openers Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin shared a 31-run stand, before the former ran herself out on the first ball of the fourth over. Bismah’s dismissal gave a ray of hope to Sri Lanka to make a comeback in the match. They did make full use of that chance and restricted Pakistan to 121/6, with Nida making a run-a-ball 26, and hitting one four, but couldn’t her team to the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

