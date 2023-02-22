Women's Cricket Achieving New Heights With Every Passing Day: Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah reckons that arrival of TATA as the title sponsor for the inaugural edition of its Women’s Premier League is a proof of the rising stature of the women’s cricket in India. The title sponsorship for from 2023 to 2027 for the WPL has been awarded to TATA Group.

:Women’s cricket is achieving new heights with every passing day and having TATA Group on board as the Title Sponsor for the Women’s Premier League is a testament of the growing stature of women’s cricket in India," Shah said in a statement on Wednesday. “The WPL will now be called TATA Women’s Premier League. The BCCI values and appreciates women’s cricket and the WPL is one more initiative to further nurture the game."

WPL recently held its inaugural auction wherein Smriti Mandhana became the costliest buy and will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore. Some of the brightest Indian talents and stars such as Indian cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma – captain of India’s U19 World Cup-winning team, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh joining forces with global cricketing stars such as Alyssa Healy, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone and Sophie Devine amongst others will be part of the tournament.

The first edition of the WPL will comprise 22 matches and will feature five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore & UP Warriorz. The prestigious tournament will be played from March 04 to March 26, 2023 in Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

BCCI president Roger Binny says WPL is a new chapter in the history of women’s cricket in India.

“We are really happy and excited to have TATA Group as the title sponsor for the WPL. We feel this is one of the most significant developments which will further boost the popularity of women’s cricket. The Indian women’s team has left no stone unturned to make the country proud and WPL is a step to indicate the upswing of women’s cricket in India," Binny said.

“The tournament marks a new chapter in the history of women’s cricket in India and I am sure that it will set a new benchmark in the times to come; encouraging the Indian as well as the world cricketers to take up and pursue the sport," he added.

IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal says WPL will motivate the budding women cricketers from across the world. “The beginning of the WPL is one more step in BCCI’s continuous endeavour to support and promote women’s cricket in India. This is the inaugural edition of the tournament, which promises to inspire and act as motivation for the budding women cricketers across the globe," he said.

