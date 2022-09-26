'Women's Cricket in India Needs a Small Push'- Jhulan Goswami Finds Women's IPL A Great Opportunity

Legendary Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami retired from international cricket after her last ODI against England at Lord’s on Saturday (September 24). She made her debut when she was 19 and for a career spanning over 20 years, she thanked BCCI for constant support and motivation.

She said, “Under BCCI, women’s cricket in India is in much better hands now than what it used to be before."

She further stressed on providing better infrastructure and exposure to Indian women cricketers so that they can compete more proficiently in international matches. She said, “Women’s cricket in India needs a small push in terms of infrastructure support and more exposure to international cricket."

ALSO READ: ‘This Journey Has Been The Most Satisfying’ - Jhulan Goswami Pens Heartfelt Retirement Note

Advertisement

The Chakda Express, however mentioned that Women’s IPL will be a great exposure to women cricketers but didn’t reveal her plans of participating in the same as she needs a break.

“The women’s IPL would give Indian cricketers the much need exposure and boost. I haven’t decided yet if I want to play women’s IPL as and when that happens. I have not yet decided about my next step in career… I need a break, I want to enjoy the Pujas," she said.

Goswami ended her career on a winning note as India defeated England by 16 runs to seal a 3-0 ODI series sweep.

She ended her last match with figures of 2/30 in her ten overs, including three maidens and Kate Cross wicket in her last over. While expressing about her feelings in the last match, Goswami said, “The last game at Lords was a very emotional one for me."

The 39-year-old is one of the greatest cricketers in the world with a career over 20 years and 262 days. In these two decades, Goswami gave everything to the Indian jersey. She made her debut against England in an ODI in Chennai on January 6, 2002 and took leave of the game, playing her 204th one-day international.

Advertisement

Her cricketing career figures are phenomenal but they reflect her hard work and sacrifices. Goswami mentioned about the off-field battles as she said, “In my career of 2 decades, the battle has been as much off the field as it has been on field. The off field battles toughened me as an athlete on field."

The pacer was born in a middle-class family in Chakdaha in West Bengal’s Nadia district. She took up cricket when she was just 15-years-old which needed her to travel to Kolkata due to the lack of facilities in Chakdaha, which meant travelling more than 60kms everyday. However, she never led that distance stop her from fulfilling her dreams.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here