WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and AP Dhillon to Set Stage on Fire

“The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled,” the BCCI said in a statement.

When is Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 04, 2023.

Where is Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Women's Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 4. The venue of the opening ceremony is DY Patil Stadium.

What time does Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony start?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will begin at 5:30 pm IST on Saturday.

Who will perform at the Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will perform in the opening ceremony of the WPL. Singer AP Dhillon will also take the stage for the big occasion at DY Patil Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How to watch online live streaming of Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

