The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to unveil the five franchises of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) on Wednesday, January 25. A total of 17 bidders will be involved in the WIPL team auction scheduled to take place in Mumbai today.

Interestingly, seven of these 17 bidders also own teams in IPL- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Initially, 33 entities had reportedly expressed their desire to take part in the WIPL team auction. However, 17 bidders submitted technical bids.

As the WIPL team auction is all set to take place today, it is time to take a look at all the details of the event.

Bidders

Apart from the seven IPL franchise owners, Adani Group, Capri. Global, Haldiram’s Group, Torrent Pharma, Apollo Pipes, Amrit Leela Enterprises, Shriram Group and Slingshot 369 Ventures Private Limited are set to vie for the ownership at the WIPL team auction. No base price has been selected by the BCCI. Participants will submit their bids for a ten-year window.

Number of Cities

BCCI has shortlisted ten cities so far as home bases. The cities are- Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Indore, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Dharamsala. The participants can bid for more than one city. Though, it has been decided that the bidders will ultimately be able to acquire the ownership of one city only.

WIPL Player Auction

The WIPL player auction will reportedly be taking place in the first week of February.

Auction Purse

Franchises will have Rs 12 crore each for the WIPL player auction. Maximum of seven overseas cricketers will be allowed to feature in the franchise. Minimum of 12 players will have to be signed by each franchise at the WIPL player auction.

WIPL Date

The first season of the WIPL is expected to commence in the first week of March.

WIPL Format

Five participating teams will face each other twice in the league stage. The top-ranked side will directly qualify for the final. The second and third-placed sides will take on each other in a Qualifier to finalise the last berth for the summit clash.

