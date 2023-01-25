Women's IPL to be Known as 'Women's Premier League', Confirms BCCI

A new chapter was added to the history of Indian women’s cricket on Wednesday following the successful bidding of five franchises that will feature in the inaugural edition of the women’s IPL. Days after the BCCI sold the media rights of the tournament for a whopping sum of Rs 951 crore, the Indian cricket board confirmed that the league will be called the Women’s Premier League – the WPL.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday confirmed the development through a tweet, stating that bidding for teams of the inaugural edition of the WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008.

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity," Shah tweeted.

“The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder," he added.

The BCCI retweeted Shah’s post and wrote, “Let’s hear it for the Women’s Premier League!"

The five successful bidders for the inaugural season of WPL include Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd (Ahmedabad), Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd (Mumbai), Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd (Bangalore), JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd (Delhi) and Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd. (Lucknow).

The BCCI shared a picture, confirming the exact amount of money shelled by all the successful bidders. Adani spent the biggest amount of all – Rs 1289 crore to buy the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Capri Global bought the Lucknow-based franchise for a sum of Rs 757 crore which turned out to be the least amount spent in the auction.

Successful Bidders City Amount in INR Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd. Ahmedabad 1289 Cr Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai 912.99 Cr Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. Bengaluru 901 Cr JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. Delhi 810 Cr Capri Global Holding Pvt. Ltd. Lucknow 757 Cr

The official names of all five franchises are yet to be announced.

Earlier on January 16, the BCCI confirmed that Viacom18 won the media rights for the upcoming Women’s IPL after committing a whopping Rs 951 crores for five seasons beginning 2023, which means Rs 7.09 crore per game for the next five years.

