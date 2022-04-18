Women's IPL to Get Underway With Six Teams From 2023: Report

The BCCI is reportedly planning to start its long-awaited women’s IPL from next year onwards with the board working on plans on number of teams and appropriate window for the event. The immense success of IPL and the resulting supply of fresh talent to the men’s national team has given rise to demands for replicating it for the women’s cricket as well especially in the light of the below-average performance of the Indian women team at the international stage in recent times.

According to news agency ANI, some IPL franchises have shown interest in being part of women’s version of the league as well and as of now, they plan to have six teams.

“Women’s IPL is very much on from next year we are already working on the plan on how many teams we can have and what window is going to suit because we have men’s IPL as well. As of now can’t share much details but yes, we are really excited about this league some franchises have already shown interest and are very keen to be part of this tournament. We are planning to have six teams to start with and auction process and other important aspects of the tournament," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the agency.

The board is reportedly exploring to organise the tournament in August next year and will soon make an official annoucnement.

“See as of now everything is just on paper it will take time to streamline everything there are many aspects that need to be taken care of, proper planning, auctions, teams, etc, but yes we might start the Women’s IPL in August but again its completely tentative, once everything it will be discussed and we will make an official announcement. This matter will also be discussed in the AGM to stamp it officially," added the BCCI source.

