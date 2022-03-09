Women's ODI World Cup: Deandra Dottin Flies to Send Lauren Winfield Hill Back to Pavilion | WATCH

Deandra Dottin, on Wednesday, took a screamer to send Lauren Winfield Hill back in the pavilion during ICC Women’s ODI World Cup clash between England and West Indies. On the first ball of the ninth over, pacer Shamilia Connell pitched the ball outside off-stump at good length as Winfield Hill look to take advantage of the room provided and cut it towards point. Dottin, who was fielding at the point, flew towards her left to grab an one-handed screamer. The English batter was dismissed on just 12 as the Windies player celebrated the wicket surrounding Dottin.

Advertisement

Earlier, a half-century from wicketkeeper batter Shemaine Campbelle guided West Indies posted a fighting total in the group stage clash in Dunedin on Wednesday. The wicket-keeper batter scored a fighting 66 from 80 deliveries, while Chedean Nation (49*) and Hayley Matthews (45) also made valuable contributions which helped West Indies overcame a mid-innings collapse to post 225/6 from their 50 overs.

West Indies had a great start with the bat as openers Dottin and Matthews shared 81 runs for the opening wicket. However, Sophie Ecclestone triggered a mini-collapse as Windies lost three wickets in an over and were reduced to 81/0 to 81/3.

Matthews was the first to go when she edged Ecclestone to Anya Shrubsole and Dottin followed three balls later courtesy of some excellent fielding from the experienced Danni Wyatt.

The West Indies then lost skipper Stafanie Taylor first ball as Ecclestone gave England the ascendancy, only for Campbelle and Nation to fightback with an impressive 123-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Advertisement

West Indies XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Chanelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell

England XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here