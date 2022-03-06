Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and bowlers powered India to a comprehensive 107-run win over Pakistan in their opening match of the 2022 Women’s World Cup. Vastrakar and Rana shared a crucial 122-run stand for the seventh wicket to laid the foundation of the massive win over the arch-rivals. Vastrakar scored a fighting 67 runs off 59 balls to shift the momentum in India’s favour when they were six down for just 114. While Rana also made a valuable contribution of unbeaten 53 runs.

Chasing a tricky target of 245, Pakistan batters failed to give any fight to the Indian team as they were bundled out for just 137 in 43 overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the pick of the bowlers as the left-arm spinner claimed four wickets. While Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana shared two-wicket each.

With this win, the Indian women’s team maintained its unbeaten record against Pakistan. They have played 11 matches and won all so far.

Opting to bat, India were under pressure after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck. A 92-run stand between Mandhana (52 off 75) and Deepti Sharma (40) helped steady the ship. However, Pakistan came back by claiming a flurry of wickets, including the scalps of skipper Mithali Raj (9) and her deputy Haramanpreet Kaur (5).

Young wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh also failed to score big and was dismissed on just 1 by Nida Dar. Vastrakar and Rana joined hands in the middle and played with a lot of responsibility to take their team to a challenging total. Vastrakar suffered an injury in the leg but despite of that she continued playing and scored a crucial half-century.

Pakistan started the chase with an over cautious approach which led to their downfalls. Openers Sidra Amin and Javeria Khan scored just 6 runs in first 6 overs. The required run-rate kept increasing with each passing over as the pressure was mounting on the batters. Gayakwad dismissed Javeria on 11 to provide the first breakthrough to India and then wickets kept coming for them at regular intervals.

Pacer Diana Baig was the highest scorer for Pakistan with a 24-run knock and she also turned out to be the final wicket of the match which sealed the victor for India.

Brief scores: India Women 244/7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2/36) beat Pakistan (Sidra Ameen 30, Diana Baig 24; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/31) by 107 runs.

