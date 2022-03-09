Women's ODI World Cup: Series Win Against India Gives Group a Lot of Confidence, Says Amy Satterthwaite

New Zealand vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite stated that her team will use the information from the ODI series against India to their advantage. After suffering a shocking three-run loss to the West Indies in their start to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, New Zealand bounced back with a nine-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh.

Now, on Thursday, New Zealand will face-off against India, an opposition well-known to the hosts as they had emerged victorious by 4-1 in the series just before the World Cup.

“It was both things — a little bit of an insight to their players and some important information to looking forward to tomorrow’s game. But we had obviously a successful series against them in Queenstown leading into this, it gives the group a lot of confidence, both with the bat and ball.

“But we know that it’s obviously a one-off match in the World Cup cricket — and the series will mean nothing if you bat for zero. So, we will use that information to our benefit where we can and then outside of that, we got to make sure that we turn up and perform tomorrow," said Amy in the pre-match virtual press conference.

Further talking about the positives from the series against India, Amy believed that it is important to take the positives, especially playing against the spinners. But at the same time, the 35-year-old insisted that Thursday’s match has to be treated as a one-off affair.

“I think we have to take confidence. It’s not every day that you beat a really quality Indian side for one. So, there’s certainly a huge amount of confidence that we can take out of that. And I think probably the way that we played the spinners, in particular and the confidence we can gain from that - like we can take into this game and that’s the nice part about having played them.

“And before this tournament is that we can take bits and pieces out of it but like I said earlier, it’s also been a one-off match and you have to make sure that you turn up on the day and perform with both bat and ball and and then the field and I think, we can take a little bit out of it. But we’ve got to make sure that we turn up and can execute our skills and if we do that, you know, it gets us to be in a strong position."

Amy felt that understanding the pitch at Seddon Park and then adjusting the bowling plans will be very extremely crucial. The India-New Zealand face-off is going to be the second match at the venue after Australia and England played a high-scoring match on March 5, where the defending champions fell short of chasing 311 by 12 runs.

“First of all, we need to work out where we’re playing - whether it’s the same one or a new one and then understand how that might play. I think in Hamilton it can — depending on what surface you are - it can play slightly differently."

“So, understanding the surface and then how we need to approach it from a bowling point of view will be really important and I think that we can then execute that - back our bowling unit, to be able to put some pressure on and be able to restrict them."

