The Women’s Premier League auction is all set to take place on February 13 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. News18 Cricketnext has reliably learnt that WPL franchises participating in the ongoing ILT20 in Dubai and SA20 in South Africa were not available in the earlier proposed dates – first week of February. The final of the IL20 takes place on Feb 12 and SA20 culminates with the title clash on Feb 11 in Johannesburg.

Four of the five WPL teams have presence in the ILT20 and two of them are also participating in the SA20. The teams participating in the two leagues voiced their concerns to the board.

“Yes, the auction will take place on February 13. The same will be communicated to the teams very soon," a senior board official told News18 Cricketnext.

Teams participating in SA20 and ILT20 had issues of availability in the first week of February due to the ongoing commitments. Moreover, the teams haven’t got enough time to get their auction plans rolling as the owners were finalised only a week back on January 25.

“Definitely there was a need of time too. Teams were decided only a week back so some time is always good to put the auction strategies and data base in place. We are not sure of the date yet but yes it’s unlikely to have everything in place for auctions in first week of February," an official of the participating team told News18 Cricketnext.

The five teams are already operating in powerplay mode to put the support staff together for the inaugural edition, which is likely to begin in little over a month’s time. So far, as Cricketnext had reported earlier, Mithali Raj has been the only confirmed appointment and she is set to join Adani Group-owned franchise Gujarat Giants.

IPL GC meet soon

The IPL Governing Council is likely to meet this week and take call on issues demanding immediate attention. The GC hasn’t met after the team owners were decided last week and a meeting ahead of the auction is likely to take place this week.

“I can say that we will be meeting very soon to discuss everything – auction and other things. We last met when the teams were finalised. So there is a game (India-New Zealand T20I) today in the evening and once that is done, we will sit and discuss matters requiring immediate attention," says IPL GC member Pragyan Ojha.

RCB put the scouting hat on for WPL team

“Dear women cricketers in Karnataka, this is your once in a lifetime opportunity to represent RCB in the Women’s Premier League.

If you’re a woman fast bowler who can bowl 130 kmph, then send in your bowling videos to rcbwomenscouting@gmail.com along with your contact details and our coaches will reach out to you."

Former India cricketer V Vanitha shared this post on Instagram and the same was also shared by RCB Head of Scouting, and former First Class cricketer, Malolan Rangarajan.

