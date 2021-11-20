Home » Cricket Home » News » Women's Senior One-Day Trophy: Railways Hammer Karnataka to Win 13th Title

Women's Senior One-Day Trophy: Railways Hammer Karnataka to Win 13th Title

Railways Hammer Karnataka
Railways Hammer Karnataka

Karnataka crashed to 74 all out in 38 overs. In reply, Railways overhauled the meagre total in 22.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Advertisement
IANS
Updated: November 20, 2021, 23:27 IST

Railways hammered Karnataka by eight wickets in the final of the Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday. It was also the 13th time that Railways, also the defending champions, had won the trophy, asserting its domination.

With the semi-finals washed off due to rain, a lot was expected from the final between two unbeaten teams in the tournament. But it turned out to be one-way traffic for the Mithali Raj-led Railways side. After electing to field first, pacer Renuka K Singh blew Karnataka away with the new ball, taking out the top four of S Shubha, D Vrinda, G Divya, and captain Veda Krishnamurthy to leave the hosts reeling at 28/4 in eight overs.

Eventually, Renuka shined with figures of 4/14 in seven overs as Railways ‘idn’t let go of the early advantage. Though K Prathyoosha (16) and Niki Prasad (21) tried to put some resistance, it was only a matter of time in being out for a paltry score as Karnataka crashed to 74 all out in 38 overs.

Advertisement

In reply, Railways overhauled the meagre total in 22.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. Opener S Meghana top-scored with 36 from 43 balls, including five fours and a six. Though they lost Punam Raut and Meghana, Nuzhat Parween (20 not out off 38 balls) and D Hemalatha (17 not out off 23 balls) ensured that there were no more hiccups to Railways path of winning the final despite rain interrupting the proceedings in between.

RELATED NEWS

>Brief scores: Karnataka 74 all out in 38 overs (Niki Prasad 21, K Prathyoosha 16, Renuka K Singh 4/16, Swagatika Rath 2/7) lost to Railways 76/2 in 22.2 overs (S Meghana 36, Nuzhat Parween 20 not out, Shreyanka Patil 1/15, Sahana S Pawar 1/19) by eight wickets

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on

first published: November 20, 2021, 23:27 IST