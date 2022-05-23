Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Pooja Vastrakar Shines as Supernovas Beat Trailblazers by 49 Runs

Pooja Vastrakar claimed a four-wicket haul as Supernovas registered an emphatic 49-run win over Trailblazers in the opening match of Women’s T20 Challenger 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Vastrakar, who impressed many during the ODI World Cup earlier this year, brought her A-game on the table with the ball as she dismantled the star-studded Trailblazers’ batting line-up.

Chasing the 164-run target, Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews shared a 39-run stand for the opening wicket before Vastrakar dismissed the Windies all-rounder on 18. Skipper Mandhana then joined hands with Jemimah Rodrigues as they took the innings forward. However, Supernovas bowlers hunted in the pack to trigger a big batting collapse. From 63/1, Trailblazers were down to 73/7 in no time. The tailenders gave some fight to the opposition and avoided the embarrassment of getting bowled out as they finished at 114/9 in 20 overs.

Vastrakar finished the match with her best figures in T20 cricket - 4/12. While Alana King also claimed a couple of wickets for Supernovas. Mandhana was the leading run-getter for her team with a 34-run knock from 23 deliveries but the Trailblazers’ middle-order pulled the team down in the first match of their title defence.

Earlier, Supernovas posted Women’s T20 Challenge’s highest-ever total — 163 all out in this season’s opening match against defending champions Trailblazers.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who opted to bat after winning the toss, top-scored with 37 off 29 balls while Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin chipped in with 35 and 32 respectively.

They, however, lost five wickets in the last two overs for just eight runs, including that of Kaur, in a dramatic collapse.

The Supernovas made a rollicking start, reaching to the tournament’s best-ever power-play score of 58 for one with opener Dottin (32 off just 17 balls) in ominous form.

Dottin hit Renuka Singh for three fours in the third over from which the Supernovas took 14 runs. She was, however, run out in the fifth over while backing out too far from her crease. She hit five fours and one six in all.

The other opener Priya Punia (22) continued a bit longer before she was out in the eighth over. Young Deol showed tremendous form and shared 37 runs for the third wicket with captain Kaur. She hit Matthews for consecutive fours in the eighth over but could not convert her start to a big score, getting out in the 12th over.

Hayley Matthews was the pick of the Trailblazers bowlers with figures of 3 for 29 while Salma Khatun took two for 30 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

