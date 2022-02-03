Women’s T20 Challenge to be held in May, Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI President has made it very clear that the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held simultaneously with the IPL 2022 playoffs. Since 2018, BCCI has been hosting the tournament alongside the playoff stages of IPL, but the trend was bucked in 2021 as the team was busy playing in Australia. Besides, it happened in 2020 even during a Covid affected IPL which took place in UAE. Back then, the Women’s T20 Challenge took place in Sharjah. However, Ganguly added the venues will be decided later.

“The Women’s T20 Challenge will again be back this year in May. Hopefully, in the future, we will be able to host a bigger women’s IPL. But this year, the Women’s T20 Challenge will surely happen during the IPL playoffs," he told Sportstar.

He also said that the senior women’s T20 league which was supposed to start in February will resume soon. The tournament had to be put on hold due to COVID-19. The knockout stages of the Cooch Behar Trophy was also cancelled due to rising cases.

“We have time for the Cooch Behar Trophy. Let this COVID settle down a bit, we can hold it because it is just at the knockout stage, and only a few matches are pending. We can do it in April-May. Similarly, with the Women’s T20 League, we will do it as well. We are presuming that in another month, the number of cases will go down and we can host it," Ganguly said.

Ganguly backed the veteran duo to regain their form by playing in domestic cricket as he feels they are very good players. “Yeah, they are very good players. Hopefully, they will go back to Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs, which I am sure they will. I don’t see any problem [for them to go back to domestic cricket after playing so much international cricket]," Ganguly told Sportstar.

