'Group Stages of Women's T20 WC 2023 have Shown Just How far Women’s Game has Advanced'

The T20 World Cup 2023 has reached its final stage where defending champions Australia will square off against hosts South Africa in the battle for the title. Meg Lanning & Co defeated India in a nail-biter by 5 runs, storming into the grand finale of the showpiece event. On the other hand, South Africa on Friday thumped England by 6 runs and made it to their first-ever T20 World Cup final.

The past couple of weeks has been absolutely amazing as a total of 10 teams battled against each other for the trophy, making the group stage lively. Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj was hugely impressed with the standard of cricket displayed during the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.\

“The group stages of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 have shown just how far the women’s game has advanced. All players understand the importance of having two and three-dimensional players now. Players with only one side to their game are not as desired in today’s game," Raj told the ICC.

The former India skipper further highlighted that the tournament helped numerous players develop their skills. Mithali added that great batters like Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana can thrive in the game.

“Only players like exceptional talent like Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandana and a few others who are extraordinary batters can thrive, or a Darcy Brown or Shabmin Ismail who can clock 120 plus. Everyone else has developed their skillset and added to their overall game," she said.

“It’s very exciting to think that we have two more T20 World Cups on the horizon. By then, the women’s standard will definitely be two to three notches higher. All those players who have burst onto the international scene this time will be more experienced players by then. We have players like Alice Capsey from England, Richa Ghosh from India, and Renuka Thakur, who may be a little older but only came into the side last year," she added.

