'We've a Good Shot at the Cup': Mithali Raj's Inspirational Message for Harmanpreet & Co Ahead of PAK Face-off

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will begin their campaign at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 with the summit clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Cape Town. The unit will be eyeing to go one step further from their runners-up finish in the 2020 edition and would be highly inspired by the success of the Under-19 team, led by Shafali Verma, last month.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, former skipper and batting legend Mithali Raj has come up with a special message for Harmanpreet’s team. In a video shared by Star Sports Network, Mithali could be seen extending her best wishes to the young and energetic Team India.

“All the best to the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. We have a strong squad and some young talented players. Looking forward to some good competitive games. We have a good shot at the cup. So, let’s come together to support and cheer for our team," said Mithali Raj in a video shared by Star Sports on Twitter.

Over the years, India versus Pakistan clashes bring about a sense of anticipation and excitement among viewers as well as provided some of the most historical and thrilling moments in the game of cricket.

But in the last few days, the availability of Smriti and Harmanpreet have emerged as areas of concern. Harmanpreet had picked a left-shoulder injury during the loss in the tri-series final to South Africa while Smriti had apparently picked an injury to her left middle finger in the warm-up match against Australia.

If India are to go all the way to the trophy, they will need Shafali, Richa and Jemimah Rodrigues to come good consistently plus support mainstays Harmanpreet and Smriti. Deepti has to continue her good form with bat and ball, which has been stellar of late.

With the ball, the roles of Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar and Shikha Pandey will be key in the fast-bowling department. In terms of spinners, Deepti will need Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya and part-time spinners, Harmanpreet and Shafali, to come good.

