Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh Star as India Register 6-wicket Win Over West Indies

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh and spinner Deepti Sharma helped India register a clinical 6-wicket victory over West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup Group 2 match on Wednesday. The Women in Blue produced another dominant show in all three departments as West Indies completely failed to put their A-game on the table in the crucial clash.

Deepti displayed her bowling prowess once again and claimed three wickets to help India restrict the Windies’ batters to just 118/6 in 20 overs. The off-spinner also scripted history by becoming the first Indian player to claim 100 wickets in T20Is.

India vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup Highlights

Windies lost their skipper Hayley Matthews early in the second over after being elected to bat first. Matthews became the victim of Pooja Vastrakar.

West Indies recovered well from the early blow as Shemaine Campbelle and Stefanie Taylor shared a 73-run stand for the second wicket.

However, Deepti dismissed the duo in the 14th over to shift the momentum in India’s favour as West Indies failed to recover from that.

Chinelle Henry (2) was the next to go as Mandhana and Ghosh effected her run out.

India were able to stem the flow of runs but their fielding was found wanting. Deepti dropped Chedean Nation (21) on 3 in the 16th over.

Nation and Shabika Gajnabi (15) took West Indies past the 100-run mark.

Chasing the target, India lost the crucial wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues in the powerplay.

Mandhana charged down the ground in search of a boundary but missed everything and was stumped on Karishma Ramharack’s delivery. While, the star of last match - Jemimah was caught and bowled by skipper Matthews.

Shafali Verma played few astonishing shots but she failed to score big and was dismissed for 28 runs of 23 balls which was laced with 5 fours.

Harmanpreet Kaur (33) and Richa Ghosh (44*) shared a crucial 72-run stand to put the chase back on track. The skipper was cautious and played the anchor role in the partnership as Ghosh didn’t let the bowlers put pressure on them as he scored boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving. Harmanpreet was dismissed by Chinelle Henry in the 18th over as she looked to seal the victory with a boundary but got caught.

While Ghosh sealed it with a boundary on the first ball of penultimate over as India moved the second spot in group 2. England are currently at the top of group with a better NRR>

