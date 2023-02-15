Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti Sharma Shines as India Restrict West Indies to 118/6

Star India spinner Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets as West Indies were restricted to 118/6 in the Women’s T20 World Cup Group 2 match on Wednesday. Deepti spun his magic as West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to post a big total despite a solid start.

With three scalps, Deepti also became the first Indian to get to 100 T20I wickets.

West Indies skipper won the toss and elected to bat first but she failed to capitalize on that and was dismissed on 2 by Pooja Vastrakar who bowled the second over of the match.

The West Indies skipper was done in by the extra bounce as Richa Ghosh completed a regulation catch.

Pooja continued to put pressure on the West Indies, bowling a wicket maiden.

West Indies recovered well from the early blow as Shemaine Campbelle and Stefanie Taylor shared a 73-run stand for the second wicket.

Campbelle (30) hit West Indies’ first boundary in the third over, slapping a Renuka Singh (1/22) delivery past square leg.

The introduction of spin led to West Indies collecting 12 runs, including two fours from Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s over.

West Indies were 53 for 1 at the halfway mark. Campbelle and Taylor (42) steadied the West Indies innings as they slowly but steadily stitched a 73-run partnership. The two shared nine boundaries between them.

However, twin strikes from the ever-reliable Deepti led to a mini-batting collapse. The off-spinner first punished Campbelle for going for a reverse sweep with Smriti Mandhana completing a lovely catch at short third.

Three balls later, she trapped Taylor leg before which was initially deemed not out by the umpire but India successfully reviewed the decision and got it changed.

Chinelle Henry (2) was the next to go as Mandhana and Ghosh effected her run out.

India were able to stem the flow of runs but their fielding was found wanting. Deepti dropped Chedean Nation on 3 in the 16th over.

Nation and Shabika Gajnabi (15) took West Indies past the 100-run mark.

Deepti reached the 100-wicket milestone in the last over when she bamboozled Aly Fletcher (0).

(With PTI Inputs)

