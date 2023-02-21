Home » Cricket Home » News » Women's T20 World Cup: England Hammer Pakistan by 114 Runs in Dead Rubber

Women's T20 World Cup: England Hammer Pakistan by 114 Runs in Dead Rubber

Pakistan were never in the 214-run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs. England remained unbeaten in the group stage.

PTI

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 22:51 IST

Cape Town

England remained unbeaten in Group stage (AFP Image)

The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

With England already qualifying for the semifinals as table toppers along with second-placed India, the game was a lot about fine-tuning their preparation for the knock-out game on Friday.

Opener Danielle Wyatt gave England a fine start with 59 off 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt unleashed carnage in his knock comprising 12 fours and a six to take her team a massive 213 for five.

Amy Jones also made a quickfire 47 off 31 balls.

Pakistan were never in the run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs. England remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean picked up a couple of wickets each.

Australia are set to face India in the first semifinal on Thursday, while England’s semifinal opponent will be decided following the New Zealand-South Africa contest on Tuesday night.

first published: February 21, 2023, 22:51 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 22:51 IST
