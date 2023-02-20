Women's T20 World Cup, IND-W vs IRE-W: Gqeberha Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

IND-W vs IRE-W, Gqeberha Weather and Pitch Report: India Women are in a tricky situation after their 11-run loss to England last week. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will have to win their match against Ireland on Monday if they are to seal their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. If India lose to the minnows, their chances of qualification will depend on the match between Pakistan and England.

Harmanpreet Kaur would want her team to bring their A game against Ireland and salvage their World Cup campaign after a bruising defeat to England. The likes of Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur will have to contribute with the bat against Ireland. Shafali and Harmanpreet are yet to fire in the tournament and their form will be crucial for India’s chances.

Ahead of the match between India Women and Ireland Women, here is all you need to know:

IND-W vs IRE-W Weather Report

The match will begin at 3:00 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there are very low chances of rain in Gqeberha during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game. However, weather reports predict heavy showers in the evening. Therefore, overcast conditions are expected during the match.

IND-W vs IRE-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the St George’s Park is known to offer something to both batters and bowlers. All the games of the Women’s T20 World Cup that have been played so far have been low-scoring affairs. Besides, India had lost their last group match against England at the very same venue. Indian batters will have to apply themselves at this ground as shot-making is not easy here.

IND-W vs IRE-W Predicted Playing XI:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Mary Waldron, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

