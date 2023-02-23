Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur Furious after Unlucky Run Out

Harmanpreet Kaur was furious with her luck as she walked back to the dressing room after being run out in the most unfortunate way possible during the first semifinal of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands Cricket Ground between India and Australia on Thursday.

Harmanpreet was looking in sublime touch, creaming the ball all over the park as she propelled the Indian rebuild after losing a few early wickets.

On the second-last ball of the 15th over, the Indian skipper swept a fullish ball down to deep mid-wicket as the Aussie fielder dove to stop the ball. Sensing a second run, Harmanpreet signalled to Richa Ghosh to run. The pair looked comfortable but as the throw neared keeper Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet’s bat got stuck in the ground as the bails were removed in a flash. The on-field umpires referred the matter to the third umpire as replays showed the Indian captain was short of her ground.

Harmanpreet was shocked and let out a burst of anguish, throwing her bat away in anger, as she made her way back to the dressing room. She calmed herself when spotting Deepti Sharma walking past and stopped to have a quick chat.

Harmanpreet Kaur had made a crucial 52 runs from 34 balls, including six fours and one six.

Earlier, Beth Mooney made a half-century as Australia set India a challenging target at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Mooney made 54 in a total of 172 for four after Australian captain Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bat.

Lanning scored 49 not out, including two sixes off Renuka Thakur in the last over.

There were other useful contributions from Alyssa Healy, who made 25 in an opening partnership of 52 with Mooney, and Ash Gardner, who hammered 31 off 18 balls.

Mooney was dropped by Shafali Verma at long-on when she had 34 and Lanning survived a stumping chance to Richa Ghosh off late replacement Sneh Rana when she had nine.

India were hit by the withdrawal from the tournament of seam bowler Pooja Vastrakar because of illness. India obtained permission to bring off-spinning all-rounder Rana, a travelling reserve, into the squad and she was drafted straight into the starting team.

