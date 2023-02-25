Home » Cricket Home » News » Women's T20 World Cup: Kim Cotton, Jacqueline Williams to Be On-field Umpires in Australia vs South Africa Final

PTI

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 20:06 IST

Cape Town

Kim Cotton (Twitter Image)
Kim Cotton (Twitter Image)

Kim Cotton will oversee her second consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday after being named as one of two on-field umpires for the showpiece between South Africa and Australia here.

New Zealander Cotton will be joined by Jacqueline Williams, with both fresh from standing in this week’s thrilling semi-finals.

Cotton umpired in Australia’s five-run victory over India, with Williams taking charge of South Africa’s six-run win against England which took the Proteas into their first ever World Cup final.

The pair will be supported by TV Umpire Suzanne Redfern, who carried out the same role in the first semi-final, and fourth umpire Nimali Perera.

GS Lakshmi is in place as the match referee for the final, which will be held at Newlands.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 25, 2023, 20:06 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 20:06 IST
