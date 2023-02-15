Home » Cricket Home » News » Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Returns as West Indies Opt to Bat Against India

Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Returns as West Indies Opt to Bat Against India

Meanwhile, Devika Vaidya also got a place in the XI in place of Harleen Deol.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 18:25 IST

Cape Town

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthew wins the toss (Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)
West Indies skipper Hayley Matthew wins the toss (Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthew won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the group stage match of Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands Cape Town. Smriti Mandhana, who hit the pay dirt on Monday in WPL Auction, returned to India’s XI after recovering from injury as she replaced Yastika Bhatia at the top. Mandhana was the first player to go under the hammer in WPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore signed her for a record price of Rs 3.4 crore.

The Women in Blue started their campaign on a high note with a 7-wicket crucial victory over arch-rivals Pakistan women.

India vs West Indies, Women’s T20 World Cup Live Score

India recently beat West Indies twice in the tri-series prior to the T20 World Cup, which will give them a physiological advantage in Wednesday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Windies also started the T20 WC on a wrong note with a defeat against England women. While captain Matthews was confident ahead of India clash and suggested her team will play an attacking brand of cricket.

“We are gonna have a bat. Last game didn’t go too badly. We have one change. We had the tri-series. India are a strong side. We would look to get better of them by playing our brand of cricket," she added.

While India captain Harmanpreet Kaur feels that surface for Wednesday clash is a better one as compared to the Pakistan match.

“We wanted to bat today. Last game we chased. Today, the wicket is looking a little better compared to the last game. We wanted to bat first. Smriti and Devika are back. We know them. We played a couple of games before the tournament. Big day for all of us (when asked about the auction)," Harmanpreet said.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

first published: February 15, 2023, 18:25 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 18:25 IST
