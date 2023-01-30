Womens T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023: India Women vs West Indies Women Live Cricket Score and Scorecard

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Cricket Score: Team India look to continue their winning spree in the ongoing Tri-series when Harmanpreet & Co take on West Indies on Monday. The Women in Blue have won the toss and have opted to field Buffalo Park in East London. The Caribbean side today had four Under-19 players into the side for today’s game. Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Trishan Holder and Jannillea Glasgow replace Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman and Chedean Nation. India with just one change - Renuka Singh comes in for Radha Yadav.

The ongoing tournament serves as the training ground for India ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. India’s last game against the hosts was washed. However, Harmanpreet-led India have already made it to the final and victory before the finale will boost their confident levels.

In the previous encounter against South Africa, Jemimah Rodrigues scored the runs for India with a boundary off Nonkululeko Mlaba, while Smriti Mandhana was yet to open her account having conceded a first over maiden to Shabnim Ismail. Shabnim made a comeback after missing out on the first three games of the series.

Rain also dampened India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar’s return since September as she was named by Harmanpreet Kaur after the skipper opted to bat.

West Indies, on the other hand, are yet to win in the ongoing series. They have lost twice to South Africa and once to India prior to this contest. They would look to find a consolation win to enter the T20 World Cup 2023 with some confidence.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies: Rashada Williams(w), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Hayley Matthews(c), Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Trishan Holder, Jannillea Glasgow.

