Australia scripted history on Sunday, winning the Women’s T20 World Cup for a record sixth time. The Meg Lanning-led defeated hosts South Africa by 19 runs to lay their hands on the coveted silverware.

The Aussies posted 156/6 in 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Opener Beth Mooney starred with a 53-ball 74 while Ashleigh Gardner made a notable contribution of 29 off 21 deliveries. Later, Lanning & Co were able to defend their total, keep South Africa away from their first-ever world title across men’s and women’s senior teams.

The victory helped Lanning own a remarkable captaincy record in international cricket. She now has the highest number of major ICC trophies as a captain in the history of the sport.

As a captain, Lanning has won a total of five tournaments, which include the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023 editions of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Thus, she becomes the most decorated captain in the history of the sport.

Former men’s Australian team captain Ricky Ponting stands next to Lanning on the elite list. Under his leadership, Australia won four major titles, including two back-to-back ICC Cricket World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy wins in 2006 and 2009.

Legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter and former captain MS Dhoni holds the third position. He led India to their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. He followed it by winning their second ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, bringing the trophy back home after 28 years. India’s last triumph under his captaincy was the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, which also remains the last major ICC title won by India.

Australia’s cabinet full of ICC trophies

In women’s cricket, the Aussies have won the 50-over World Cup seven times; in the years 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, and 2022. Sunday’s T20 World Cup triumph against South Africa was their sixth title. Before that, he lifted the trophies in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020. This makes it 13 title wins in women’s cricket.

The Australian men’s team has won the 50-over World Cup five times; in years, 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. Their solitary ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title came in 2021. It has also won two ICC Champions Trophy titles, in 2006 and 2009.

