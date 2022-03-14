Women's World Cup: Unhappy Head Coach Courtney Walsh Says 'We Have to Look at' The Loss Against India

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh gave India the credit for their massive win against his side in the ICC Women’s World Cup on March 12, saying that the Mithali Raj-led side “did pretty well against us". He added that his team will have to learn a lesson from that debacle going forward in the tournament.

India had thrashed the Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies by 155 runs, with the last edition’s runners-up scoring a mammoth 317/8 and then restricting Walsh’s side to 162 at Hamilton.

The West Indies will play their next game against Australia at Basin Reserve here on Tuesday, hoping to overcome the morale-shattering defeat.

“We had one really bad game against India. I think India did pretty well against us and it’s something that we have to look at. That’s the only game that our team really got off a bit against us in the power play," said Walsh to ICC during the pre-match presser on Monday.

Walsh added that the Hamilton wicket was not a “320 pitch", adding that India played really well, while his side failed to execute what “we could have or should have".

“It was not a 320 pitch I think; when I looked at it, I thought if we can restrict them to 270-250 would have done well, but it definitely looked like It could 300… you know they played well. We didn’t execute as well as we could have or should have. And you know when you get in the way that they played… knowing that they had also to win that game and they executed better on the day.

“And you know, the 270 that I thought they would have gotten end up being 320 — based on the start that we had if we had done what we can do or wanted to do, would have made a good game of it. But unfortunately things didn’t go the plan was. It was a decent batting track I thought at the start of it and they did made full use of it. They’ve got a little bit more turn as the game went on. But that doesn’t make it any issue is we just executed poorly (sic)," opined Walsh.

Walsh added that the team hadn’t been able to quite process the loss to India because of the paucity of time between matches.

“Well, we have a game tomorrow (against Australia). So, to move on pretty quickly — outings, we play travel, practice play. So it’s not a lot of times aside and worry about what was going on. We just have to be positive on the rest — Yes, it was a very disappointing game for us (against india).

“But we still have four more games in the competition to play with in the group stages. So we have to focus on that and play one game at a time. You know, we played the number two team and they outdid us very, very well — we play the number one team tomorrow and we just have to look forward to our execution, our game plan and if we can do what we want to do and get it done, you know, the team knows that once you play well enough idea we can beat any team, so we are hopeful we are going to be coming to play good cricket tomorrow and respect your position and play good cricket as well," added Walsh.

