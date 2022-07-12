'Won't be Easy for Pakistan to beat India': Shoab Akhtar Says Rohit & Co Will Come With Planning in T20 WC

India’s 2-1 win in the recently concluded T20Is against England is no less than a statement of their capabilities on foreign soil, especially when a T20 World Cup is around the corner. In less than three months’ time, Australia will be hosting the extravagant ICC event and India will enter the contest to fight for the title. After the horrible exit from the 2021 edition in the UAE, the team has gone through a massive transition. The focus has majorly been on constituting a strong unit that throws tough challenges to the opponents.

India’s T20I series win against England has garnered praise from all around the world. In fact, several former Pakistani players have also commended the performance of the Men in Blue. Joining the bandwagon, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has said India won’t be an easy team to defeat in the T20 World Cup Down Under.

India will face Pakistan in the tournament on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It will be their first since last year’s World Cup clash in which Babar Azam & Co registered a 10-wicket win.

“India will come up with proper planning this time around. It will not be easy for Pakistan to beat India in T20 WC this time," Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ didn’t predict the winner but stated that the Melbourne pitch will favour the fast bowlers.

“Predicting match results now is quite difficult but Pakistan should bowl second as [the] pitch in Melbourne offers bounce to fast bowlers," he said.

India vs Pakistan games are always highly anticipated which drives the fans crazy. India maintain a winless streak against arch-rivals in the 50-over world cup. Last year, they lost their first-ever encounter to Pakistan in a T20I World Cup, but the excitement will surely be there when these two teams square off against each other in Melbourne later this year. MCG, the second-largest cricket stadium in the world, will be a full house, believes Akhtar.

“I believe the crowd will be bigger this time. Around 150,000 fans will watch the match line in Melbourne. Out of which, 70,000 will be Indian supporters," he said

