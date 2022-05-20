The IPL 2022 will not be MS Dhoni’s final match of a storied career and he will remain available for his beloved franchise Chennai Super Kings as a player for the next season as well. The 40-year-old veteran is also expected to continue as their captain after giving up the role two days before the start of IPL 2022 before returning nearly midway through the season.

Explaining the reason behind his decision, Dhoni said it will be unfair to his legions of fans in Chennai to not play in front of them. “Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans," Dhoni said at the coin toss on Friday.

However, Dhoni is still coy over whether IPL 2023 will be the final season of his career.

As per ESPNcricinfo, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will also remain with the CSK despite rumours of bad blood between the allrounder and the franchise doing the rounds in the media. Under Jadeja, CSK were off to a miserable start to the season and he finally stepped down after leading them through eight matches, handing back the reigns to Dhoni.

However, soon after, Jadeja was ruled out of the remaining matches with an injury and then CSK’s Instagram handle unfollowing him further fueled the speculations that all is not well within the franchise.

While speaking to commentator Danny Morrison during a match this season, when asked about his IPL future Dhoni had said “You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey - whether it’s this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey you will have to wait and watch."

Dhoni has captained CSK since the inception of the IPL in 2008 barring two seasons when the franchise was suspended.

