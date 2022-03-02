'Won't be Surprised if He Wins it': Aakash Chopra Names All-rounder Who'll Pip Venkatesh Iyer in T20 WC Squad

Team India has been indomitable in T20Is at home ever since Rohit Sharma took the helm. Under his leadership, the team went on to affect clean sweeps against New Zealand followed by West Indies and Sri Lanka. The three series comprised 9 games that allowed the Indian think tank to test the bench strength. Several players, especially youngsters, grabbed the opportunity with both hands and produced impactful performances. One of them was fast-bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

With Hardik Pandya being unavailable due to fitness issues, Iyer grew into the role and made valuable contributions with both bat and ball. He has eventually added himself to the list of contenders for a spot in the final-15 of the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, former India opener Aakash Chopra feels if Hardik regains his fitness and begins to bowl at full throttle, Iyer will likely be out of the race for contention.

In his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-commentator said, “It may look like Venkatesh Iyer is ahead in the race, but I won’t be surprised if Hardik Pandya wins it. Ravindra Jadeja will be the spin all-rounder and Pandya will be the fast-bowling all-rounder."

“Iyer is present for now but the day Hardik starts bowling, he will pip Venkatesh Iyer for the role. It is also worth remembering that it is not a bilateral series where you can take 18-20 players at once according to your convenience. This is an ICC event where you can select only a 15-member squad," he added.

Chopra further underlined the fact Venkatesh Iyer will have an outside chance if Pandya doesn’t gain his fitness ahead of the tournament.

“So, when you only have 15 places, you cannot take everything with you. So, you will only have two options for the all-rounder position and for me, they would be Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. Venkatesh Iyer may have a chance if Pandya isn’t fit — that can also happen but hopefully, it doesn’t," Chopra concluded.

