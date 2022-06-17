Won't Call Rishabh Pant a Certainty in T20Is, Once KL Rahul Comes Back: Wasim Jaffer

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer made a big statement on Rishabh Pant’s place in India’s T20I team. In the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper Pant has been appointed the Indian captain for the T20I series against South Africa. The southpaw has not been at his best in the shortest format of the game with strings of low scores 29, 5 and 6 in the ongoing series.

While he also had an underwhelming IPL 2022 season where he scored 340 runs in 14 matches as Delhi Capitals failed to reach the playoffs.

Jaffer, who is very vocal about his opinions, said that Pant will not be a certainty in the T20I squad when KL Rahul makes a return as Dinesh Karthik has been performing consistently in recent times.

“You’ve got KL Rahul, once he comes back, he walks into the side, he’s a wicketkeeper as well. If Dinesh Karthik is certain to play, then again, he’s a wicketkeeper. So, I am not too sure, with the way Rishabh Pant has played recently, I won’t call him a certainty. I think he still needs to score runs and score consistently. He has not done that in the IPL, he has not done that in the many T20Is and I have said that many times," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Pant has failed to perform at a consistent level in the T20I format with just 3 half-centuries in 46 matches. The southpaw has turned into a Bonafide match-winner in Test cricket for India but he has still not created the same impact in the other two formats at the international level.

Jaffer also compared Pant’s performances in Tests and ODIs with T20I and questioned his place in the T20I squad.

“The way he has played in Test cricket, the way he has played in quite a few ODI innings as well, he has not done in T20Is. I won’t say Rishabh Pant is a certainty to me," he added.

South Africa are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match T20I series as Rishabh Pant and Co will look to level it on Friday at Rajkot.

