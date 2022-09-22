'Won't Know Until Three to Five Years': New Zealand Legend Chris Cairns on When he Hopes to Get Cancer-free

Former New Zealand allrounder Chris Cairns has said that though his chemotherapy is nearing its end, there’s still three-five years before it can be confirmed that he’s cancer free. Cairns was diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year right after he began recovery from complications arising during a heart surgery.

During the surgery, the 52-year-old suffered an aortic dissection (a major medical event) which put him on life support. He suffered a stroke in his spine which resulted in paralysis in his legs.

Also Read: Why Bumrah Didn’t Play in The Series Opener And Will he be Part of Nagpur T20I?

Advertisement

However, right after being discharged, Cairns made a stunning revelation about him having cancer. While speaking to Mike Hosking Breakfast on Newstalk ZB, the New Zealand legend said his treatment is going well.

“I’ve got about six weeks to go on a six-month course of chemotherapy," he said. “They were initially looking at intravenous but one of the side effects was of that is a loss of feeling in the legs. They didn’t want to go near that so I’m on a medicated tablet form of chemo. I must say I’ve never felt so listless and so unmotivated off the back of that but it’s doing what it’s meant to be doing."

“Everything is tracking as it should be but we won’t know subsequently until three to five years with regards to if it’s left the body completely but at this stage it was detected early which was great, so now it’s about going through the process and getting things done," he added.

Cairns, who represented New Zealand in 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is, says he feels lucky to have a support group in his family and tries to keep a positive mindset.

Advertisement

“The fact I can get up every morning and see my kids grow and cling onto those types of things…I’m a lucky man," Cairns said.

“I’m very lucky from a family perspective that I’ve got everyone around me that is committed to helping out. You have dark days and trying to be as positive as you can be but there’s times where it gets the better of you," he added.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here