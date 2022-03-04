'Won’t Play Any Cricket for Two Months': Eoin Morgan Reacts to Going Unsold at IPL Mega Auction

Eoin Morgan, the Ireland-born cricketer who is the limited-overs skipper of the England cricket team and even led the side to its first-ever World Cup title in 2019, went unsold at the mega auction of the 2022 edition.

Last year, the southpaw took the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but fell at the final hurdle. Yet, Morgan is considered one of the finest batters in white-ball cricket. In a chat with Evening Standard, London he spoke on being ignored at the mega auction, which took place in Bangalore last month.

The 35-year-old shared that he had hoped a franchise would bid for him in the later stages of the event if they required an experienced batter or a captain.

Advertisement

“I thought my best chance was to be picked up in the second round once squads had been put together, if someone needed help as a reserve middle order, experienced player, captain, whatever. But by the time the first round finished, pretty much every team had boxed that off, so I had no chance. I won’t play any cricket for two months at least, regardless of opportunities that present themselves. I have decided to take time away given the year we have ahead," he said.

However, when the first round ended, every team had boxed that off, so he had no chance. The cricketer revealed that he would take a break from the game, and won’t be playing any cricket for two months at least, even if opportunities came knocking on his door.

2021 was not an ideal year for Morgan, while his performance with the willow has been under scrutiny, he failed to win the IPL, and under his captaincy, England lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Admitting that he hasn’t scored enough runs, Morgan stated that he is viewing it as a challenge that he has been through before and hopes to come out on the other side, this time around also.

Advertisement

“It’s a fact that I have not scored enough runs. I’d agree. I am viewing it as a challenge that I have been through before and I’m hoping to come out the other side. I will be using this break to recharge, but also to have a little bit of time to work on things that you don’t have time to work on while you are in competition," he added.

During IPL 2021, Morgan had a horrendous run with the bat, he scored 133 runs in 17 matches at an average of 11.08. The cricketer said that he will be using his 2-month break to recharge, and will also spare a little bit of time to work on things that he didn’t have time to work on while being in the competition.

Advertisement

Tags:

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here