WOR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Worcestershire vs Yorkshire, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WOR vs YOR Vitality Blast 2022, WOR vs YOR match 96, June 23, County Ground, Worcester, 10:00 pm IST

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WOR vs YOR Vitality Blast 2022 match 96 between Worcestershire vs Yorkshire: Worcestershire will take on rivals Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast 2022 league on Thursday, June 23. The match will be played at the County Ground in Worcester at 10:00 pm IST. Worcestershire has been disappointing this season, and are currently placed at the last position in the north table. They have managed to win just one fixture out of the nine they have played so far.

The batting line-up has not clicked at all and has let them down on multiple occasions. If Worcestershire is to change its fortunes around, star players such as Azhar Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali will need to take up more responsibility.

Yorkshire also has had their fair share of ups and downs in the tournament. Their biggest concern has been their inconsistency and poor death over performances. They lost their previous match against Derbyshire by 6 wickets. Yorkshire will look to win against a struggling Worcestershire squad and gain some much-needed momentum.

Ahead of the match between Worcestershire vs Yorkshire; here is everything you need to know:

WOR vs YOR Telecast

The match between Worcestershire and Yorkshire will not be telecast in India.

WOR vs YOR Live Streaming

The match between Worcestershire and Yorkshire will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WOR vs YOR Match Details

The WOR vs YOR match will be played at the County Ground in Worcester on Thursday, June 23, at 10:00 pm IST.

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shadab Khan

Vice-Captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Suggested Playing XI for WOR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batsmen: Azhar Ali, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Charlie Morris, Jack Shutt , Josh Baker, Dominic Leech

Worcestershire vs Yorkshire Possible Starting XI:

Worcestershire Predicted Starting Line-up: Jake Libby, Moeen Ali, Colin Munro, Azhar Ali, Gareth Roderick, Dwayne Bravo, Joe Leach, Jacques Banton, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker

Yorkshire Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, Harry Brook (c), Shadab Khan, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt

