'Work And You’ll Get What You Need; Work Hard And...': Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah Back to The Grind

On path to full fitness, star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to training ahead of the T20I series against Australia at home. Bumrah, who had to miss the Asia Cup due to a back injury, will be making a comeback to the India squad with the Australia series slated to begin on September 20.

Sharing glimpses of his preparations, Bumrah posted a video on Instagram where he could be seen bowling in the nets and sweating it out at the gym.

“Work and you’ll get what you need; work hard and you’ll get what you want," the speedster wrote in the caption.

Bumrah, who had been out of action since the England series, first due to being rested and later because of an injury, underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The 28-year-old will be eager to get back to his best with the Australia series and set the tone right before going into the T20I World Cup next month.

He will be leading the Indian pace attack at the marquee event, with which Rohit Sharma and co. will look to break their drought in ICC events.

Bumrah’s ability to provide breakthroughs and choke the run-rate in the slog overs has been instrumental to India’s success in the limited-overs cricket.

In his T20I career, Bumrah has picked up 69 wickets from 58 matches at an average of 19.46. However, what sets him apart from his contemporaries is Bumrah’s outstanding economy rate of just 6.46 runs per over.

In 72 ODIs, Bumrah has scalped 121 wickets at an average of 24.30 and an economy of 4.63 runs per over.

India will play Australia in a three-match T20I series beginning September 20 in Mohali. The focus will then shift to Nagpur and Hyderabad for the second and third matches of the series.

Following Australia, India will be visited by South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs set to conclude on October 11.

India squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

