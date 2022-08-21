'World-class Virat Kohli Can Start Scoring Runs at Any Time': Pakistan Spinner Fires Warning Ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Since November 2019, Virat Kohli has been going through a century drought in all forms of cricket. Known for his unreal consistency to score hundreds, at one point of his career, it was expected that Kohli might even overtake Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the only player to have scored 100 tons in international cricket.

However, it’s been nearly three years now that Kohli remains static at 70 centuries in his storied international career. However, that isn’t a major concern now.

While he may have not been scoring three figures, Kohli managed to peel off fifties regularly. In recent times, he hasn’t been able to do so either.

Kohli went the entire England tour without crossing 20 in an innings following which he was rested from the tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe.

He though will be part of India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2022 set to get underway next week when the team takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash on Sunday.

He might be struggling but that doesn’t mean teams should underestimate him, feels Pakistan legspinner Yasir Shah.

“Yeah, he’s been out of form because he’s struggling to score runs, but he is a world-class player and can return to form at any time and start scoring runs," he said to Pakistan channel pktv.tv.

India are the defending Asia Cup champions having won the title in 2018. They will be led by Rohit Sharma but will be without pace ace Jasprit Bumrah who is nursing an injury.

Pakistan have also been dealt a major blow with their star pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out of the entire tournament due to fitness concerns.

Bumrah and Harshal Patel are undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

