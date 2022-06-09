World Cup Eluded Top-notch Run-scoring Machine Mithali Raj

As captain of the Indian team Mithali Raj coveted the ICC Women’s World Cup title in New Zealand in March-April this year. She yearned for the biggest prize of her long and distinguished career across the three formats.

As a teenager, she had made a promising and winning start in India’s 2000 World Cup campaign against South Africa at Christchurch. Twenty two years afterwards — she had made 152 runs in three matches for a fantastic average of 76.00 (69* against South Africa, 51 against the Netherlands and 32 against England) in the 2000 World Cup — she made 68 against a vastly improved South African side in a must-win match for her team to enter the semi-finals. Misfortune struck her team which lost a nerve-racking last league match at Christchurch and, as a consequence was eliminated from the World Cup that India fancied to win. And thereby Mithali’s dream of lifting the silverware was shattered.

It was Mithali’s sixth World Cup competition and fourth as captain. Five years ago her team went down narrowly to England in the 2017 World Cup and in the 2005 final, India under her captaincy was routed by Australia at the Centurion Park in South Africa.

Advertisement

A World Cup win would have capped her remarkable career in Test, ODI and Twenty20. Having played for 22 years and 275 days (8311 days) in ODIs, Mithali amassed 7805 runs in 232 matches, and eclipsed prolific run getters of her time like England’s Charlotte Edwards (5992 runs in 131 matches), the West Indies’ Stefanie Taylor (5300 in 145 matches) and New Zealand’s Susan Bates (5045 in 142 matches). She is also India’s highest run getter in Twenty20 with 2364 runs, a record that’s likely to be upstaged by Harmanpreet Kaur (2319 runs) during the tour of Sri Lanka.

Mithali scored 699 runs in 12 Tests. There is no doubt that she would have been a heavy scorer had Test cricket not lost its primacy in women’s cricket; India did not play Test cricket for eight years from August 2006.

Mithali, the prima donna of the national team, bidding goodbye to international was anticipated by the ardent followers of women’s cricket. On Wednesday she announced her departure from international cricket from Lucknow, hours before the BCCI released the Indian team for a white ball series in Sri Lanka with Harmanpreet as captain. The BCCI also acknowledged her phenomenal contribution to Indian women’s cricket.

Summing up Mithali’s long career, former India captain Shubhangi Kulkarni told News18 Cricketnext: “When I think of Mithali Raj, I think of style, grace, concentration, and skill personified. She made batting look so easy.

Advertisement

I have known Mithali since her Under-19 days when I was the selector. I was struck by her quiet and focused demeanor. She has always been a good listener. Her dedication, determination, and disciplined approach to the game has enabled her to play for the country for as long as she has. "

Shubhangi felt that it was not an easy road that Mithali has endured. “She didn’t always have it easy during the course of her 22 plus year long career. Her longevity as a player can be attributed to her self realisation and self actualisation of her skill and fitness levels; she was always looking to improve in both departments. Furthermore, a long, spectacular career like hers requires nerves of steel and mental strength much beyond the physical challenges of the game. "

Advertisement

Mithali led India in 155 ODIS and won 89, a record in women’s cricket. She scored 5319 as captain with 5 x 100s and 47 x 50s for an average of 53.73. Shubhangi is impressed by Mithali’s captaincy acumen. She said:" Her captaincy stint was characterised by always leading from the front. Most of her runs as the highest run-getter in the world were scored as captain of the Indian team. :

Advertisement

“Her best innings that is etched in my mind isn’t any of her hundreds, but an innings she played against Sri Lanka on a damp pitch in the 2009 World Cup in Australia where she scored 75 not out in a team total of 137/7. Most other batters got single digit scores, and she had a partnership with the No. 9 batter Jhulan Goswami who got 24 runs. Mithali was batting in a zone and was not deterred by what went on at the other end. I knew that as long as she was there we would get to a defendable total. Sri Lanka were all out for 102. "

Advertisement

“Her retirement announcement has made me sad because we won’t be seeing the legend on the field in India colours again, but I am happy and excited for what Mithali has in store for us next. I am sure she will not disappoint. Here’s wishing her all the best in the next innings of her life."

Described by former BCCI GM, Game Development and Women’s cricket Ratnakar Shetty as the Sachin Tendulkar of Indian women’s cricket, Mithali has scored 2005 runs against England, 1261 against New Zealand, 1123 against England and 1103 against Sri Lanka. She has scored in all 7 x 100s and 64 x 50s and held 64 catches; all in ODIs.

Mithali who started playing under Chanderkanta Kaul (née Aheer) against Ireland at Milton Keynes and scored 114 not out, has played with 70 other woman players in ODIs and at 101 venues.

Former India captain Pramila Bhatt described Mithali as a true legend. “My best wishes to Mithali Raj, a true legend who redefined women’s cricket in India !!. She has had a glorious career, but knowing Mithali, I’m curious to know what’s next on her mind !!! Looking forward to seeing her in a new role, whatever that is !!

Mithali has left the game with staggering numbers that would be hard to achieve in limited over cricket. She was a champion held in awe and admiration by many in the world of cricket!

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here