'World Cup Will Take Place in India, All Teams Will Participate In It': Anurag Thakur Hits Back at Pakistan Cricket Board

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs has reacted to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) statement on the boycott of the ODI World Cup in India.

Thakur firmly stated that all the big teams, including Pakistan, will play in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

During the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games, Thakur told the media, “It’s BCCI’s issue and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been played. The ODI World Cup will also be held next year in India and all big teams around the planet will participate in it. Because you can’t ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will grand and historic tournament. The home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It’s not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone."

Thakur’s reaction came a day after the PCB released a statement on Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah’s comments. It was first reported by some organizations that India will be planning to go to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah negated all those statements and said that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. He further stated that the tournament could be shifted to a neutral venue.

“We’ll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It’s the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

To this PCB replied that Shah’s comments could hamper Pakistan’s participation in the 2023 World Cup.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," the PCB stated.

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia," it added.

