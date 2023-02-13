World Cup Winning Skipper Eoin Morgan Retires from International Cricket

England World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan has retired from all forms of cricket. He had called off his white ball career in June, handing over the captaincy arm band to Jos Buttler. who went on to lift the T20 World Cup in Australia three months ago.

Now, Morgan has released a statement on social media to confirm his full-time retirement from the game.

Despite leaving both international and franchise cricket, Morgan has vowed to stay ‘involved in the game’ as a commentator and pundit.

The 36-year-old said on Twitter: ‘It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years.

‘From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment.

‘As there are in every sportsperson’s career, there have been highs and lows, by my family and friends have been by my side throughout it all. I would like to say a particularly special thank you to my wife, Tara, my family and close friends who have supported me unconditionally.

‘I must also thank my teammates, coaches, fans and those behind the scenes who not only made me the player I became but have also made me the man I am today. Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with.

‘Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold on to forever.

‘Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with loved ones, and I looked forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.

‘Although I am calling time on my playing career, I will still be involved in the game, working alongside broadcasters at international and franchise tournaments as a commentator and pundit. I am sincerely looking forward to what the future holds.’

