World Giants vs Asia Lions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2022 Live on TV And Online

In the second match of the Legends League Cricket, World Giants will have a go at Asia Lions. Asia Lions will have an edge over their opponent as they are well aware of the playing conditions and the behaviour of the pitch. Lions were up against India Maharajas in the first match of the T20 Championship.

Though the team ended up on a losing side by six wickets, Asia Lions showed a lot of promise and intent in their performance. The team will hope to bank on the confidence gained to open their account on the points table on Friday.

Also, Asia Lions should look towards improving their bowling as in their last game they failed to defend an above-par score of 175 runs in their allotted 20 overs. World Giants, on the other hand, will be playing their opening match on Friday.

Giants have some great players in their team including the likes of Brett Lee, Brendan Taylor, Herschelle Gibbs, and Jonty Rhodes. The team will hope to start their campaign with a win under the leadership of Daren Sammy.

>When will the Legends League Cricket 2022, World Giants vs Asia Lions start?

The second match of the Legends League Cricket will kickstart at 08:00 PM IST on January 21, Friday.

>Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022, World Giants vs Asia Lions be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

>What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022, World Giants vs Asia Lions begin?

>Which TV channels will broadcast the Legends League Cricket 2022, World Giants vs Asia Lions match live?

World Giants vs Asia Lions match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in Asia Lions.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the Legends League Cricket 2022, World Giants vs Asia Lions match?

World Giants vs Asia Lions match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>World Giants probable playing XI: Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Corey Anderson, Daren Sammy (c), Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Monty Panesar, Brett Lee, Brendan Taylor, Herschelle Gibbs

>Asia Lions probable playing XI: Azhar Mahmood, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammed Hafeez, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk)

