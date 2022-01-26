World Giants vs India Maharajas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The World Giants will square off against India Maharajas in Match No. 5 of the Legends Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, January 26. The game will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), in Oman and starts at 08:00 PM IST.

The Maharajas are in a bit of fix, as they have lost two out of their three games and need to win this contest to stand a chance for the final to be played on Saturday, January 29, at the same venue. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with just two points to their name. The team led by Mohammad Kaif head into this do-or-die game on the back of a 36-run loss at the hands of the Asia Lions on Monday.

On the other hand, the Giants have a golden chance of qualifying for the final if they secure a win on Wednesday. Although they started the league on a dismal note with a six-wicket loss to Asia Lions. However, they registered a three-wicket victory against the Maharajas, riding on the back of Imran Tahir’s 19-ball half-century on Saturday. They are second in the points table with as many points but will be a confident lot coming into this game.

>When will the Legends League Cricket 2022 between World Giants (WOG) vs India Maharajas (INM) start?

The fifth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played on Wednesday, January 26.

>Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match World Giants (WOG) vs India Maharajas (INM) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), in Oman.

>What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match World Giants (WOG) vs India Maharajas (INM) begin?

The match will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the World Giants (WOG) vs India Maharajas (INM) match?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 between World Giants vs India Maharajas will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the World Giants (WOG) vs India Maharajas (INM) match?

The World Giants vs India Maharajas match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket 2022 Probable Playing XI:

WOG vs INM Legends League Cricket 2022, World Giants probable playing XI: Daren Sammy (C), Monty Panesar, Corey Anderson, Phil Mustard (WK), Kevin Pietersen, Morne Morkel, Kevin O Brien, Ryan Jay Sidebottom., Albie Morkel, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah

WOG vs INM, Legends League Cricket 2022, India Maharajas probable playing XI: Hemang Badani, Wasim Jaffer, Venugopal Rao, Stuart Binny, RP Singh, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif (C), S Badrinath, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha (WK), Yusuf Pathan

