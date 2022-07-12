World Test Championship Rankings: Dinesh Chandimal's Heroics Helps SL Leapfrog India, Pakistan

Dinesh Chandimal’s maiden double century and Prabath Jayasuriya’s six-wicket haul paved the way for a memorable win for Sri Lanka over Australia at Galle, leveling the series 1-1. The win was also reflected in the World Test Championship rankings as Sri Lanka leapfrogged its neighbors, India and Pakistan, moving on to the third spot as Australia dropped to second place.

While India remained at the third spot after their Edgbaston defeat, where Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow’s centuries helped England chase 378, they slipped to fourth place after being docked two WTC points for their slow overrate during the Test Match. As a result, Babar Azam-led Pakistan gained an edge, moving to the third spot.

However, with Sri Lanka’s massive win over Australia in Galle, India has slipped further down to the fifth spot as Sri Lanka rose to take the third position in the points table.

India is now on 75 points (point percentage of 52.08), slightly behind fourth-placed Pakistan, whose PCT is 52.38 percent while Sri Lanka has a PCT of 54.17 percent.

Australia meanwhile has slipped to the second spot post the defeat and now have a PCT of 70 percent, just a shade below top-placed South Africa, who is currently the table topper, with a PCT of 71.43 percent.

